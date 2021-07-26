Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth, Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2019-2025 | Key Players include Panasonic, AESC, BYD, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Samsung, Wanxiang

Overview of Electric Vehicle Battery Market

According to a recent report titled, Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion Type, Battery Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025, the global electric vehicle market was valued at $23 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $84 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025.

An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery, which is used to power the propulsion of electric vehicles. Also known as a traction battery, it uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion.

At present, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global EV battery market. An increase in vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific EV market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which further propels the growth. According to Economics Times, The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) China has set up a trial EV battery recycle program in the greater Beijing Hebei Tianjin region, the Yangtze River, Pearl Delta River, and Central China areas to curb pollution, as on 5 March, 2018.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key global market players profiled in the report include Panasonic, AESC, BYD, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Samsung, Wanxiang, Beijing Pride Power, Tianneng, and SB LiMotive.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY PROPULSION TYPE

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

BY BATTERY TYPE

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Lithium ion Battery

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheeler

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

