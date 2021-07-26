Electronic Map Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2023 | ESRI, Google, DigitalGlobe, Apple, HERE Holding Corporation, Getmapping PLC, Micello, TomTom International B.V.

Electronic Map Global Market Report 2019-2023

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information. The growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and an increase in the overall number of cars in developing countries are expected to drive the growth for digital maps across the globe.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ESRI, Inc, Google, Inc, DigitalGlobe, Inc, Apple Inc, HERE Holding Corporation, Getmapping PLC, Micello, Inc, TomTom International B.V.

Product Type Segmentation

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Industry Segmentation

Automotive

Military & Defense

Mobile Devices

Enterprise Solutions

Government & Public Sector

Table of Content:

Section 1 Electronic Map Product Definition

Section 2 Global Electronic Map Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Electronic Map Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Electronic Map Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Electronic Map Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Electronic Map Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Electronic Map Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Electronic Map Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Electronic Map Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Electronic Map Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Electronic Map Cost of Production Analysis

