Europe Security Screening Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2027 | Aware, Anviz Global, Analogic, Astrophysics, L3 Security & Detection Systems

The Europe security screening market accounted for US$ 1.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.59 Bn in 2027. The unexpected incidences that resulted in terrorist attacks due to weak security and expansion of airport infrastructure owing to the increase in the air passenger traffic are boosting the security screening market growth. Moreover, the increasing development of urban infrastructure is expected to boost the security screening market.

Europe Security Screening Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Aware, Inc., Anviz Global, Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics Inc., L3 Security & Detection Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., and Teledyne ICM.

The European Commission has passed a framework mandating all airports and airport operators to upgrade their Hold Baggage Screening complying with ECAC’s Standard 3 approved EDS. Airports are given a timeline to implement these by 2020 in European countries, and by 2022 in critical circumstances.

The Europe security screening market by product is dominated by the X-Ray Scanner segment in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period. Security screening market by product is segmented by x-ray scanner, biometric systems, electromagnetic metal detector, and explosive trace detector.

Europe Security Screening Market Segment by Product: X-Ray Scanner, Biometric Systems, Explosive Trace Detector, Electromagnetic Metal Detector.

Europe Security Screening Market Segment by Applications: Border Check point, Airport, Government, Public Places, Others.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Market Dynamic Factors: The Europe Security Screening Market research report provides comprehensive forecast estimations supported by the market trends, development patterns, and analytical techniques. Even a minute change within the product profile would result in major changes within the product model, development platforms, and production strategies and methodologies.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

