Fish Vaccine Market To Record A CAGR Of 6.5% On Account Of Growing Demand For Highly Effective Vaccines For Aquaculture During 2019-2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Fish Vaccines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global fish vaccines market in terms of market segmentation by vaccine, by fish species, by route of administration and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global fish production peaked at 171 million tonnes in 2016, out of which, aquaculture contributed to 43% share which went up to 53% when non-food uses were excluded, according to data collected by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Increasing production of fish, especially through aquaculture, is a significant factor responsible for the growth of fish vaccines market. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by vaccines, by fish species, by route of administration and by region, out of which, the route of administration segment is further segmented into injection, oral and immersion. On the basis of route of administration, the largest share in fish vaccines market is estimated to be held by the immersion route of administration segment. This can be attributed to the ease of introduction of vaccine into a large quantity of fish through this procedure. The method involves immersing fish into vaccines on a large scale which then gets absorbed by the fish and results in faster antibody production in their bodies.

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1876

Fish vaccines market in Europe is estimated to significantly impact the market growth as a result of increasing aquaculture activities prevalent in the region along with rising demand for fish consumption. The market in North America is anticipated to grow on the back of expanding use of vaccines for fish farming and high expenditure on research and development activities in the region, mainly in countries such as Canada. According to UNESCO Institute of Statistics, the expenditure on research and development in Canada was estimated to be around 1.52% of its GDP in 2017. Additionally, Asia pacific region is estimated to observe a notable market growth during the upcoming years on account of growing consumption of various fish species.

Environmental-Friendly Nature Of Vaccines To Boost The Market Growth

Vaccines, being natural biological products, are safe to use and do not cause any harm to the fish as well as the surrounding environment. This makes them highly favorable as opposed to chemical antibiotics, which is a factor estimated to lead to the growth of fish vaccines market. The development of improved vaccines on account of rising advancements in technology is another factor anticipated to support the market growth.

The strict government policies for the approval of fish vaccines in the market is estimated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global fish vaccines market which includes company profiling of Zoetis (ZTS), Merck & Co. (MRK), HIPRA, Seppic, Nisseiken Co., Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation, Intervet International B.V., Microsynbiotix and Aquatactics. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global fish vaccines market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

Our Recently Published Report On Market Watch @

Fish Vaccine Market To Record A CAGR Of 6.5% On Account Of Growing Demand For Highly Effective Vaccines For Aquaculture During 2019-2027