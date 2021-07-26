Flat Carbon Steel Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market
Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry was valued at USD 414 Billion in the year 2018. Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to reach USD 536 Billion by the year 2025. In the Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is also Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period owing to their Industry demands. At the country level, India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years owing to growing demand and popularity for the flat carbon steel products.
Major market players in Flat Carbon Steel Industry are Baosteel Group (Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited), SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), China Baowu Group Ltd., POSCO Steel., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, CSC Steel Holdings Berhad, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Gerdau S.A., PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK Group), and 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.
The segmentation is done on the basis of product, by application and by region. On the basis of product types, the Industry is segmented into plates, hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, galvanized coils, pre-painted steel coils, and tinplates of which hot-rolled coil segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period owing to their strength and durability. By application, the Industry is segmented into Machine Manufacturing and Building and Construction of which Building and Construction segment holds the highest Industry share in 2018.
SWOT analysis of Flat Carbon Steel Industry
Strength:
Growing application in end-users industry
The rise in urban population
Weakness:
Changing government regulations and norms
Opportunities:
Increase in investments in infrastructure
Threats:
Available alternative and cheap products
Flat Carbon Steel Industry Segmentation
Flat Carbon Steel Industry Overview, By Product Type
• Hot-rolled coils
• Plates
• Galvanized coils
• Cold-rolled coils
• Tinplates
• Pre-painted steel coils
Flat Carbon Steel Industry Overview, By Application
• Machine Manufacturing
• Building and Construction
Flat Carbon Steel Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
