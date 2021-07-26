Flour Market 2022 – Latest Trends and Advancement in Industry with Top Most Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company , Associated British Foods , ConAgra Foods, General Mills , Hindustan Unilever Limited

Flour is mainly obtained by grinding wheat, maize, rice, and others. Wheat is the grain most commonly used to make flour, accounting nearly 84.52% of the total content of the flour, followed by maize and rice. Wheat is a main ingredient of bread, which is a staple food for many cultures. While wheat is the most common base for flour, maize flour is important since ancient times and remains a staple in the Americas. Flour contains a high proportion of starch, which is a subset of complex carbohydrates, also known as polysaccharides, and is highly preferred among health-centric people. This factor would increase the demand for flour during the forecast period. Wheat is the most widely produced cereal in the world, most of which is for human consumption. Flours are used to make bread, bakery items, corn-based coating of fried food and fast food. Fast food restaurants show high consumption of flour as it is used in food items such as donuts, burgers, cakes, and fried meat.

The growth in population coupled with per capita income has increased the demand for flour, thus raising the flour production. The change in consumer towards urban and modern lifestyles has increased the demand for various types of flours in the preparation of fast foods items. Moreover, rise in health concerns for high-protein flour results in demand for flour millers to develop gluten-free flour alternatives. Change in taste and preference of consumers as well as dietary concerns for manufacturers to develop differentiated products have impacted the overall sales. Owing to improper warehousing influences, the flour market faces major problems in the form of contamination of food grains. Expansion of commercial farmlands and growth of aquatic feed industry in Asia-Pacific impact the application of flour in the animal feed segment. The global flour market is anticipated to reach $270,895 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2022.

The global flour market is segmented based on raw material, application, technology, and geography. Based on the raw material, the market is segmented into wheat (including durum flour), rice, maize (including corn flour), and others (including oat flour and rye flour). On the basis of application, it is divided into bread & bakery products; noodles & pasta; animal feed (including pet food); wafers, crackers, & biscuits; non-food application (including bio-plastics, biomaterials, glue); and others (including roux and baby food). Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into dry technology and wet technology. Geographically, tit is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

BY RAW MATERIAL

Wheat (Including Durum Flour)

Rice

Maize (including Corn Flour)

Others (including Oat Flour and Rye Flour)

BY APPLICATION

Bread & Bakery Products

Noodles & Pasta

Animal Feed (Including Pet Food)

Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits

Non-Food Application (Including Bio-Plastics, Biomaterials, Glue)

Others (Including Roux and Baby Food)

BY TECHNOLOGY

Dry Technology

Wet Technology

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4 WORLD FLOUR MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

Chapter: 5 WORLD FLOUR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter: 6 WORLD FLOUR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Chapter: 7 WORLD FLOUR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Chapter: 8 COMPANY PROFILES

