Fragrance Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Revlon, Raymond, Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Beiersdorf and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Fragrance Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fragrance Market



Commonly known as perfume, fragrance is a mixture of essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents commonly used to provide pleasant sent to the human body, animals, food, objects and any living space. Over the years, people used herbs and spices such as almond, coriander, myrtle, conifer resin or and bergamot as well as flowers to provide pleasant aroma or scent to their food ingredients. Fragrance oil also known as aromatic oil is used to provide aroma/pleasant scents to the products. These oils are blended with synthetic aroma compounds or natural essential oils which are diluted with scented oil such as, propylene glycol, vegetable oil or mineral oil. Aromatic oils are mostly used for perfumery, cosmetics and flavoring of food. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

This report focuses on Fragrance volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fragrance market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fragrance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fragrance manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Revlon

Raymond

Estee Lauder

L’Oreal

Beiersdorf

Christian Dior

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Giorgio Armani

Unilever

NIKE

Lacoste

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4441613-global-fragrance-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Plant

Animal

Minerals

Others

Segment by Application

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Others



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4441613-global-fragrance-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)