Functional Food Ingredients Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global Functional Food Ingredients Industry was valued at USD 67.8 Billion in the year 2018. Global Functional Food Ingredients Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to reach USD 105.17 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Functional Food Ingredients Industry is segmented as By Type, Source, Application, and Region. The Type segment is divided into Probiotics, Proteins & amino acids, Phytochemical & plant extracts, Prebiotics, Fibers & specialty carbohydrates, Omega-3 fatty acids, Carotenoids, Vitamins and Minerals in which the prebiotics is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of XX% in the coming years. Prebiotics help in increased mineral absorption as well as increased bone strength and immunity, other than improving gut health. They are rapidly growing in popularity within the functional food Industry due to their vast applications in dairy products, health drinks, nutrition bars, breakfast cereals, beverages, bakery products, meat products, mineral supplements, weight-loss products, green foods, infant food, and pet food. By Source, it is segmented into natural and synthetic in which the natural segment accounts for the largest Industry share. A majority of functional food ingredients are sourced through natural means. The growing consumer awareness about the related health benefits associated with ingredients sourced from natural sources fuels the growth of the natural segment.

The Application segment is divided into food and beverages in which the food segment dominates the Industry. The Industry for functional food is growing as consumers prefer balanced diets and food that not only satisfy their hunger but also take health into consideration. By Health Benefit, it is divided into Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity Nutritive Health and Weight Management in which weight management accounts for the largest Industry share.

Major Market players in Functional Food Ingredients Industry are Cargill, BASF SE, Dowdupont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, Ajinomoto, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, and Other 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Functional Food Ingredients Industry

Strength:

Increase in Consumption of Nutritive Convenience Food and Fortified Food

Weakness:

Higher Cost for Functional Food Products

Opportunities:

Alternative Sources to Obtain Omega-3

Threats:

Complexities Related to the Integration and Adulteration

Functional Food Ingredients Industry Segmentation:

Functional Food Ingredients Industry Overview, By Type

• Probiotics

• Proteins & amino acids

• Phytochemical & plant extracts

• Prebiotics

• Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

• Omega-3 fatty acids

• Carotenoids

• Vitamins

• Minerals

Functional Food Ingredients Industry Overview, By Source

• Natural

• Synthetic

Functional Food Ingredients Industry Overview, By Application

• Food

• Beverages

Functional Food Ingredients Industry Overview, By Health Benefit

• Gut Health

• Heart Health

• Bone Health

• Immunity

• Nutritive Health

• Weight Management

Functional Food Ingredients Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

