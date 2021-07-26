Game Localization Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | ABBYY, Game Localization Network, Localize Direct, Alconost, All Correct Group, AD VERBUM, Day Translations, Andovar

Global Game Localization Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Game localization is the process of modifying a video, computer, or mobile game to adapt to the needs and preferences of players in a different geographic region. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Game Localization Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012843688/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABBYY, Game Localization Network, Localize Direct, Alconost, All Correct Group, AD VERBUM, Day Translations, Andovar, DYS Translations, Aspena, Keywords Studios, Morningside Translations, JBI Studios, Pangea Translation Services, Level Up Translation

This study considers the Game Localization Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012843688/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Game Localization Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Game Localization Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Game Localization Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Game Localization Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Game Localization Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Game Localization Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Game Localization Services by Players

4 Game Localization Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Game Localization Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABBYY

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Game Localization Services Product Offered

11.1.3 ABBYY Game Localization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABBYY News

11.2 Game Localization Network

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Game Localization Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Game Localization Network Game Localization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Game Localization Network News

11.3 Localize Direct

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Game Localization Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Localize Direct Game Localization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Localize Direct News

11.4 Alconost

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012843688/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.