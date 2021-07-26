Global Beeswax Market Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2019

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Beeswax Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Beeswax (cera alba) is a natural wax produced by honey bees of the genus Apis. The wax is formed into “scales” by eight wax-producing glands in the abdominal segments of worker bees, which discard it in or at the hive. The hive workers collect and use it to form cells for honey storage and larval and pupal protection within the beehive. Chemically, beeswax consists mainly of esters of fatty acids and various long-chain alcohols.

Beeswax is also extensively used in the food industry as a glazing agent or coating for preparation of cheese, processed fruits, chewing gums and food additives. It is also used in making candles for religious proceedings, decorative purposes, show-pieces, and household purposes. It forms an important ingredient for manufacturing furniture polish and shoe polish. Pharmaceutical industry employs beeswax as an ingredient in surgical bone wax which is used to control bleeding from the bone surface during surgery. Thus, demand for beeswax is likely to remain high over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roger A Reed

Strahl & Pitsch

Akrochem

Poth Hille

Paramold

Adrian

Bee Natural Uganda

Bill’s Bees

New Zealand Beeswax

Frank B Ross

Arjun Bees

Dabur

Seidler Chemical

Bulk Apothecary

Pacific Coast Chemicals

Jedwards

City Chemical

TMC Industries

Alfa Chemical

Hase Petroleum Wax

Aroma Naturals

Glenn Apiaries

Thomas Apiculture

Luberon Apiculture

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Yellow Beeswax

White Beeswax

Others

Segment by Application

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Agriculture

Metal Casting Molding

Candle Manufacturing

Wood & Leather Finishes

Industrial Lubricants

Waterproofed Textiles

