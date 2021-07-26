Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Industry Key Players – OSRAM GmbH, Cree Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Cooper Lighting Forecast to 2025

Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Energy Efficient Lighting Technology 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – OSRAM GmbH, Cree Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Cooper Lighting” To Its Research Database

Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The market of energy-efficient low horsepower AC motors is expanding. Efficiency is an important aspect for the electric motors. The efficiency of an electric motor refers to the ratio of mechanical power delivered by the AC motor as output to the electrical power supplied to the motor as input.

The energy-efficient low horsepower AC motors consume less electricity, runs cooler, and even last longer than the NEMA B motors. The high quality of materials used for their manufacturing demands less maintenance. The motors offer a low cost of operation owing to its unique features. The global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology market is expected to witness growth by a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3678839-global-energy-efficient-lighting-technology-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Market Dynamics

The growing concern about energy consumption due to the rise in population is the major driving factor of the global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology market. The emergence of the energy star rating for the different consumer appliances also fuels market growth. The increasing demand for consumer goods like air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines is also boosting the market of energy-efficient low horsepower AC motors.

The lack of awareness and the existing stringent standards for energy-efficient motors are some of the factors that limit the growth of the global market.

The leading players of the global market are

OSRAM GmbH

Cree Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Cooper Lighting

GE Lighting

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Bridgelux Inc.

LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd

Apple Inc.

Nichia Corporation

Philips Lighting

Market Segmentation

The global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology market is segmented based on current type, product type, application, and region.

Based on the current type, the global market of energy-efficient low horsepower AC motors is divided into single-phase and multi-phase.

Depending on the product type, the global market includes asynchronous motors and synchronous motors.

Depending on the applications, the global market is divided into consumer, refrigeration, industrial, medical, and other applications. The consumer application segment is further subdivided into the washing machine, air conditioners, PC fans, electronic toys, printers and scanners, optical disk CD/DVD spindle motors, and others.

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3678839-global-energy-efficient-lighting-technology-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Geographical Segmentation

The important geographical regions of Energy Efficient Lighting Technology market are the Asia Pacific region, American region, European region, and the Middle East and Africa region.

The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The major contributors to the American region are Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and the United States. The Europe region includes Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Russia. The Middle East and Africa region include South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, and GCC countries.

Top Industry News

In May 2019, WEG, along with Embraer, signed a technological cooperation agreement for developing new solutions and technologies for enabling electrical propulsion in aircraft. The partnership will enhance the energy efficiency of the aircraft and will integrate the electric motors in the propulsion systems. The cooperation will help in the evolution of innovative aeronautical configurations.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Continued…...

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)