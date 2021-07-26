Global Fuel Dispenser Market to 2019: Production, Revenue, Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis Forecast To 2021

Global Fuel Dispenser Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Overview:

A fuel dispenser is a device, used at filling stations to pump fuel into vehicles. Aluminum and other composites are used to make the dispensers. Aluminum, being a non-corrosive and lightweight material is used in the inner part of the dispenser. Other composited are used to develop the outer part of the equipment. These dispensers come with electronic meters and display units, which made these accurate and reliable. The growing use of automobile is intensifying the demand for fuels. Additionally, improvement in global trade situation is stimulating the growth for transportation sector as well. Advancement of new technology is also encouraging engineers to explore new horizons by developing the road network. These industries need constant support by providing fuel stations at regular intervals. Government, as well as, Private initiatives to set up fuel stations are acting as catalyst to the global fuel dispenser market.

Growing concern on reducing carbon emission is acting as restraining factors for the fuel dispenser market, however, the development of new products like biofuel dispensers have generated a positive vibe in the market.

Segments:

In order to understand the complexities of the Global fuel dispenser market, it can be analyzed based on its product and application type. It gives a proper insight into the market, making it easier for SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis.

Product-wise, the market for fuel dispenser can be sub-segmented into Gasoline, Diesel, Biofuel, and others. Gasoline and diesel dispensers are widely available in the industry. The rise in automotive industry has created a demand for fuel dispensers worldwide. Awareness regarding reducing carbon emission in the atmosphere have given rise to the Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market such as CNG and Hydrogen vehicles. Government initiatives are also acting as stimulus to develop more NGV stations. These fuel dispensers are marked with color-coding for identification purposes. Dispensing nozzles also vary for different type of fuels.

Application wise these dispensers can be segmented as General fuel service dispenser and self-service fuel dispensers. Self-service fuel dispenser market is on the rise since as self-served fuel stations are more cost-efficient. These fuel stations can be placed in remote locations as well.

Regional Analysis:

Global Fuel dispenser market is growing at a rapid pace. Government investments in several countries to develop their transportation network have boosted the fuel dispenser market. Fuel stations are now being set up in remote locations to serve the transport sector properly. Surging sale of cars in developed and developing nations have created a positive impact on fuel dispenser demands. Asia Pacific (APAC) regions are witnessing a surge in automotive industry as affordability has increased. India and China are contributing to this market as manufacturing and consumer market have expanded. Growing concern for using NGV’s are acting as catalyst to the market.

Competitors:

The global fuel dispenser market is highly competitive. Developing the product quality and design are the major concern for the major companies, which are – Dover Corporation, Gilbarco, Tatsuno, Tominaga Mfg, Scheidt – Bachmann, Bennett Pump, Censtar, Sanki and Langfeng machine.

