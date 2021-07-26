Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

The Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is worth $ 20.89 billion in the year 2019.

The growing use of the Grade for automotive paints and coatings is a key factor that influences demand. Major producers of automobiles and aerospace prefer enhanced TiO2 paints for their cars to give a lighter and more durable color. The Grade is the most bright and white of all known pigments that offer all kinds of vehicles such as cars, trucks, buses, cruise ships, trains and aircraft a distinctive brightness and resilience. TiO2’s physical property is best suited for providing opacity, esthetic appeal and durability in the formulations of paints and coatings. Its capacity to conceal the underlying surface is the main factor in stable manufacturing demand across the globe for the paint and coating segment.

Increasing demand for cosmetics such as sunscreens and mineral makeup has resulted in an rise in TiO2’s share of cosmetics. North America in the forecast period is anticipated to be a main revenue-generating region. Titanium dioxide pigment is manufactured in North America by four businesses in five factories across United States. Canada holds nearly 1.4% of the global Gradeion capacity and U.S. holds nearly 18% of the global TiO2 Gradeion capacity. The geographical presence of businesses with strong demand for titanium dioxide is one of the factors contributing to the anticipated industrial development.

Leading companies featured in the Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market 2019-2029 report include Tayca Corporation, The Chemours Company, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Cinkarna Celje, d. d., Cristal Global, Lomon Billions Group, Cabot Corporation. The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2019 to 2029 in both, volume and value.

The report on the Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market 2019-2029 will be value to anyone who wants to understand classification, definitions, grades, application, Grade, and industry chain structure for titanium dioxide industry. This report can also provide noteworthy analysis on the market trend, development status, revenue, cost, price, etc. Also, It will be useful for manufacturers, suppliers and traders, industrial bodies, associations, government, trade and investor expert, and consulting & chemical experts.

