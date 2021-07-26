Glues Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- 3M, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, The Dow Chemical, Sika and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Glues Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Glues Market



Glue, also known as adhesive, cement, mucilage, or paste, is any nonmetallic substance applied to one surface, or both surfaces, of two separate items that binds them together and resists their separation.

This report focuses on Glues volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glues market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glues in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glues manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M (US)

H.B. Fuller (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Arkema (France)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Avery Dennison (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Royal Adhesives and Sealants (US)

Franklin International (US)

LORD Corporation (US)

Illinois Tool Works (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive & Others

Segment by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others



