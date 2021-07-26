Graph Database Market Set to register highest CAGR with Top Players during 2019-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A graph database is a group of nodes and edges. A unique identifier describes every single node and edge. Graph databases are compatible with examining interconnections, due to which consumer has much interest in graph databases from social media. These databases are useful for business disciplines which includes complex relationships such as identifying source of an IP telephony, supply chain management, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rise in demand for advanced accuracy solutions to determine new data correlations is one a factor responsible for driving the graph database market. Besides, the driving factors, the graph database market also presents opportunities to the players, such as the utilization of virtualization for the big data analytics is anticipated to benefit the graph database market in the coming period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Graph Database Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the graph database market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, application, type, industry vertical, and geography. The global graph database market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading graph database market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global graph database market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, application, type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into tools and services. The graph database market on the basis of the deployment model is classified into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of application, the graph database market is segmented into risk management and fraud detection, customer analytics, recommendation engines, and others. On the basis of type, the graph database market is segmented into property graph and resource description framework. On the basis of industry vertical, the graph database market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail and ecommerce, transportation and logistics, public sector, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global graph database market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The graph database market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the graph database market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the graph database in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the graph database market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from graph database market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for graph database in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the graph database market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the graph database market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Callidus Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MarkLogic Corporation

Neo4j, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

OpenLink Software

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

