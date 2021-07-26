Healthcare RCM Market Technological Innovation, Business Growth and Top Key Players like Accretive Health, Xerox, Navigant Consulting, Mckesson RelayHealth, Dell, etc

Growing population and the consequent rise in demand for healthcare facilities along with claims to various medical reimbursements have rendered the medical bills to be highly error prone. Furthermore, various government related compliance requirements coupled with increased fraudulence screening are leading to the demands for a more robust solution.

Healthcare RCM Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Accretive Health, Xerox Corporation, Navigant Consulting, Mckesson RelayHealth, Dell, Adreima, Convergent, Leidos, GE Healthcare, MedAssets.

Automation in front desk activity and online payments for patients have reduced the number of claim denials. Automated solutions has also helped front desk staff, coders, providers and billers to increase productivity. These benefits are expected to stimulate the Healthcare RCM market.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Healthcare RCM Market along with detailed segmentation of market by components, products, deployment model and five major geographical regions. Global healthcare RCM market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period due to rising complexities in medical coding for bill that is done for reimbursement.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global healthcare RCM market

-To analyze and forecast the global healthcare RCM market on the basis of components, product and deployment model

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare RCM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

