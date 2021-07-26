Huge Growth for Green Packaging Market by 2019-2027: Top Key Players Elopak AS, Mondi Limited, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Pak International SA, and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Green Packaging Market with detailed market segmentation by packaging type, application and geography. The global green packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key green packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Top Key Players:- Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Elopak AS, Mondi Limited, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Pak International SA, Uflex Limited. and Others

Socio-Economic factors, legislation in various countries, and space limitation for the dumping of wastes are driving the demand for the green packaging market. Furthermore, the rise of substitutes like bio-plastics is also projected to influence the green packaging market significantly. Moreover, an increase in the efficiency of reverse logistics operations of recycled material is anticipated to have a positive impact in the green packaging market. The rising popularity of sustainable initiatives is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global green packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, and application.

Green packaging is known as sustainable packaging. Green packaging uses certain materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods, which has a low impact on energy consumption and the environment. Green packaging eradicates the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the soil, water, and atmosphere of our planet. Some of the materials used in green packaging are Biodegradable plastics, Plant-based plastics, Recycled products, etc.

The report analyzes factors affecting green packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the green packaging market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Green Packaging Market Landscape Green Packaging Market – Key Market Dynamics Green Packaging Market – Global Market Analysis Green Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Green Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Green Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Green Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Green Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

