In-Flight Catering Service Market Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2019 to 2026 | Gategroup, Newrest Group, LSG Sky Chefs, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS, etc

In-flight catering service or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel to the passengers. In-flight catering is a very critical part of the airline business, especially for the network carriers that offer long haul (long distance) service. Meal design and meal planning are important process of in-flight catering service. According to International Air Transportation Association (IATA), catering planning and operation are important. For instance, a large-scale flight catering production unit may employ over 800 staff to produce as many as 25,000 meals per day during peak periods.

In-Flight Catering Service Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Gategroup, Newrest Group International S.A.S, LSG Sky Chefs, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Flying food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, and Royal In-Flight Catering.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization there has been a dramatic growth in the aviation industry over the last two decades with rise in number of passenger from 1.467 billion in 1998 to 3.979 billion in 2017. Airlines are ramping up to serve more passengers by modernizing their fleets and adding buying new generation aircraft that are more fuel-efficient and also by becoming more sophisticated retailers to compete with low-cost rivals while maintaining healthy profitability. Thus, this growth in the aviation industry is expected to boost the number of airline passenger and thus led to growth of inflight catering service market.

In-Flight Catering Service Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors

This report studies In-Flight Catering Service in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

In-Flight Catering Service Market Segment by Aircraft Class: Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class.

In-Flight Catering Service Market Segment by Flight Type: Full Service and Low Cost.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Food Type: Meals, Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, and Others.

