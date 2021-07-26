In flight Wifi (Entertainment) Market- overview and scope, Demands and Projected market Growth, till 2025

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market

In-Flight Wi-Fi refers to an innovative service that enables people to remain connected and updated with the latest activities all across the globe while travelling in an airline. Further, people can now access to internet and surf websites, view live TV, weather updates, news and much more while travelling above 30,000 feet in the air.

The growing consumer inclination towards on-demand entertainment such as watching videos and internet surfing is forcing aircraft carriers to adopt inflight Wi-Fi. Moreover, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is growing at a significant pace on the account of growing number of air travellers across the globe. With growing demand for inflight connectivity, the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi is likely to uplift in the years ahead. Further, cumulative spending on inflight entertainment services is positively impacting the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075310

Market Size and Forecast

Geographically, North America is slated to account for a leading share of 49.5% in terms of revenue by 2025 in the in-flight Wi-Fi market. Further, high inclination of North America airline players toward adopting in-flight Wi-Fi services is expected to impel the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market in the North America region. U.S. is the prominent market in the region. Additionally, Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Further, U.K. & Germany are the major contributors to the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. The demand for bolstering economy of developing nations signals promising growth of aircraft market in upcoming years. These factors are expected to uplift the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi in the upcoming years.

According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the Global in-flight Wi-Fi market reached USD 3,997.7 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13,319.6 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Factors such as growing demand for in-flight connectivity services, increasing penetration of smartphones, rising number of airline passengers are likely to aid the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market. Moreover, rising demand for connectivity on long flight and technological advancements is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global in-flight Wi-Fi market in near future. Global in-flight Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of offering into hardware and services. Hardware occupies the largest market of in-flight Wi-Fi across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market includes the following segments:

By Offering

Hardware

Antenna

Wireless LAN

Access Point Controller Device

Wireless Hotspot Gateway

Others

Service

Integration & Implementation

Network Planning & Design

Support Services

Other

By Technology

Air-To-Ground (ATG)

Satellite

By Region

The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

The growth of the market is driven by growing number of smartphones over the past few years. Owing to the rise in smartphone penetration across the globe, the number of passengers using in-flight Wi-Fi services using their smartphones is also projected to incline in future. This in turn is expected to intensify the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market in coming years. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), 3 billion passengers used air as a means of transportation in 2012 and it is anticipated that the number of airline passengers is likely to swell further to 6 billion by 2030. This increase in the number of airline passengers will surely enhance the revenue generated from the in-flight Wi-Fi services in terms of its use by passengers to a greater extent in future.

Moreover, with the rising inclination of new generation towards digital technology and increasing digital literacy among people, the global tech savvy population is further expected to expand in the future. On the back of this expansion of the tech savvy population, the number of airline passengers using web enabled devices is also anticipated to increase in future, which in turn will drive the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market across the globe.

Additionally, citing the success of in-flight Wi-Fi services in the U.S. and rising need of in-flight entertainment services, the aviation authorities of most of the major countries of the world are also planning to implement such favorable regulations in their airline services which is anticipated to drive the growth of global in-flight Wi-Fi market. However, lack of safe and secure technology combined with high installation cost might deter the growth of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075310

Key Players

Thales Group

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Gogo Inc.

ViaSat Inc.

Honeywell Aerospace

Global Eagle Entertainment

Kymeta Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thinkom Solutions Inc.

SITA OnAir

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Price Range Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609