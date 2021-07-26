In flight Wifi (Entertainment) Market- overview and scope, Demands and Projected market Growth, till 2025
Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
In-Flight Wi-Fi refers to an innovative service that enables people to remain connected and updated with the latest activities all across the globe while travelling in an airline. Further, people can now access to internet and surf websites, view live TV, weather updates, news and much more while travelling above 30,000 feet in the air.
The growing consumer inclination towards on-demand entertainment such as watching videos and internet surfing is forcing aircraft carriers to adopt inflight Wi-Fi. Moreover, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is growing at a significant pace on the account of growing number of air travellers across the globe. With growing demand for inflight connectivity, the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi is likely to uplift in the years ahead. Further, cumulative spending on inflight entertainment services is positively impacting the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi.
Market Size and Forecast
Geographically, North America is slated to account for a leading share of 49.5% in terms of revenue by 2025 in the in-flight Wi-Fi market. Further, high inclination of North America airline players toward adopting in-flight Wi-Fi services is expected to impel the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market in the North America region. U.S. is the prominent market in the region. Additionally, Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Further, U.K. & Germany are the major contributors to the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. The demand for bolstering economy of developing nations signals promising growth of aircraft market in upcoming years. These factors are expected to uplift the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi in the upcoming years.
According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the Global in-flight Wi-Fi market reached USD 3,997.7 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13,319.6 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Factors such as growing demand for in-flight connectivity services, increasing penetration of smartphones, rising number of airline passengers are likely to aid the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market. Moreover, rising demand for connectivity on long flight and technological advancements is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global in-flight Wi-Fi market in near future. Global in-flight Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of offering into hardware and services. Hardware occupies the largest market of in-flight Wi-Fi across the globe.
Market Segmentation:
Our in-depth analysis of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market includes the following segments:
By Offering
Hardware
Antenna
Wireless LAN
Access Point Controller Device
Wireless Hotspot Gateway
Others
Service
Integration & Implementation
Network Planning & Design
Support Services
Other
By Technology
Air-To-Ground (ATG)
Satellite
By Region
The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges:
The growth of the market is driven by growing number of smartphones over the past few years. Owing to the rise in smartphone penetration across the globe, the number of passengers using in-flight Wi-Fi services using their smartphones is also projected to incline in future. This in turn is expected to intensify the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market in coming years. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), 3 billion passengers used air as a means of transportation in 2012 and it is anticipated that the number of airline passengers is likely to swell further to 6 billion by 2030. This increase in the number of airline passengers will surely enhance the revenue generated from the in-flight Wi-Fi services in terms of its use by passengers to a greater extent in future.
Moreover, with the rising inclination of new generation towards digital technology and increasing digital literacy among people, the global tech savvy population is further expected to expand in the future. On the back of this expansion of the tech savvy population, the number of airline passengers using web enabled devices is also anticipated to increase in future, which in turn will drive the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market across the globe.
Additionally, citing the success of in-flight Wi-Fi services in the U.S. and rising need of in-flight entertainment services, the aviation authorities of most of the major countries of the world are also planning to implement such favorable regulations in their airline services which is anticipated to drive the growth of global in-flight Wi-Fi market. However, lack of safe and secure technology combined with high installation cost might deter the growth of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market.
Key Players
Thales Group
Gogo Inc.
ViaSat Inc.
Honeywell Aerospace
Global Eagle Entertainment
Kymeta Corporation
EchoStar Corporation
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Thinkom Solutions Inc.
SITA OnAir
