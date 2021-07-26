Industrial Robots for Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Market | Global Market Research Report till 2022

Despite a small consumer of industrial robots, pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry has been seeing a rapid growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years. Unit shipment in this sector is expected to see a CAGR of more than 20% over the coming period of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping pharmaceutical & cosmetics manufacturers competitive when they integrate robots into their production processes.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

Industrial Robots for Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics in pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global market environments and pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry trends, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, end-users, application fields, product types, geographical landscape, and the major industrial players/vendors. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of industrial robots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors.

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics industry. The pharmaceutical industry consumes most of newly ordered industrial robots due to its much larger production scale and fast-growing demand market.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into dispensing, palletizing, packing & packaging, pick and place, and others with dispensing as a largest segment.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, delta robots, polar robots, etc.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. North America region leads the global industrial robots market in pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue. Strongest growth potential exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Highlighted by 4 tables and 72 figures, this 162-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.3 Executive Summary 10

2 Market Environment 13

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015–2016 13

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030 16

2.3 Outlook of the Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Market 17

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 22

3.1 Market Structure 22

3.2 Market Overview 23

3.3 Major Growth Drivers 26

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

3.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 36

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships 39

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market 43

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 45

4.1 Market Overview by End-user 45

4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 47

