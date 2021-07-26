Informative Report on Beer Market Forecast to 2027 with Focusing on Leading Players-Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), Anheuser-Busch InBev, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS

The Beer Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years. The beer market is driven by an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of flavored beer products by the companies operating in the market further propels the growth of the market.

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink consumed globally. It is mainly composed of 4% to 6% liquor, and the primary elements include lager incorporate water, starch source, yeast, and flavors. Most of the beer products are sold in glass jars and metal cans. Beer reduces the danger of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Conversely, over-consumption of beer leads to liver damage and sicknesses. Globally, Europe is the second biggest beer manufacturer.

Major Beer Market Players: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), Anheuser-Busch InBev, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS,Birra Menabrea, BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH, Budweiser Budvar, N.C. ,Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Chimay Brewery, Heineken N.V., Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei GmbH

The global beer market is segmented on the basis of category, type, packaging and production. On the basis of category the global beer market is segmented standard beer, premium beer, and specialty beer. The beer market on the basis of the type is classified into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. On the basis of packaging, the beer market is classified into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Likewise, by production the global beer market is bifurcated into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

