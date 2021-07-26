Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by Application and Mode of Transport and Forecast 2027 – IBM , AT&T, Thales Group, Verizon Communications, Tomtom N.V

Transportation is one of the major industry witnessing the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT). The transportation industry is facing a critical challenge related to the transfer of passengers and cargos safely and efficiently. This has created a need for companies to access real-time data to determine how to enhance operational efficiency as well as performance. Internet of Things (IoT) in the transportation market is propelled by several factors including, decreasing cost of sensors & controllers, increasing internet penetration, and smart city impetus by government among others.

The “Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Internet of Things (IoT) in transportation industry with a focus on the global internet of things (IoT) in transportation market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global internet of things (IoT) in transportation market with detailed market segmentation by component, vertical, application and geography. The global internet of things (IoT) in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

2. AT&T, Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Denso Corp.

5. Garmin International

6. General Electric

7. IBM Corporation

8. Thales Group

9. Tomtom N.V.

10. Verizon Communications

The internet of things (IoT) in transportation market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall internet of things (IoT) in transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting internet of things (IoT) in transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global internet of things (IoT) in Transportation market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the internet of things (IoT) in transportation market.

Also, key internet of things (IoT) in transportation market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, and key developments in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the internet of things (IoT) in Transportation market are IBM Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Thales Group, Verizon Communications, Tomtom N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Garmin International, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia), and Denso Corp. among others.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VERTICAL

9. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN TRANSPORTATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

