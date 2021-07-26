Kieselgur Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Imerys, EP Minerals, Domolin, Showa Chemical and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Kieselgur Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Kieselgur is the fossilized remains of diatoms. Owing to its properties such as large surface area, abrasiveness, and high silica, it is used in various industrial applications. One of its major application includes filtration. Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will contribute to the largest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the increasing adoption of diatomite as a cement additive and food and beverage industry across the advanced economies including the US, the region will continue to contribute significantly to the market growth during the predicted period.

This report focuses on Kieselgur volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kieselgur market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Kieselgur in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Kieselgur manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Imerys

EP Minerals

Domolin

Showa Chemical

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Dicaperl

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Chanye

Zhilan Diatom

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products

Changbai Mountain filter aid

Qingdao Best diatomite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Others

Segment by Application

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction materials

Other.



