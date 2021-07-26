Kieselgur Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Imerys, EP Minerals, Domolin, Showa Chemical and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Kieselgur Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Kieselgur Market
Kieselgur is the fossilized remains of diatoms. Owing to its properties such as large surface area, abrasiveness, and high silica, it is used in various industrial applications. One of its major application includes filtration. Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will contribute to the largest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the increasing adoption of diatomite as a cement additive and food and beverage industry across the advanced economies including the US, the region will continue to contribute significantly to the market growth during the predicted period.
This report focuses on Kieselgur volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kieselgur market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Kieselgur in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Kieselgur manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Imerys
EP Minerals
Domolin
Showa Chemical
CECA Chemical (Arkema)
Dicaperl
Diatomite CJSC
American Diatomite
Diatomite Direct
Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
Chanye
Zhilan Diatom
Sanxing Diatomite
Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite
Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products
Changbai Mountain filter aid
Qingdao Best diatomite
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Melosira
Pinnularia
Coscinodiscus
Others
Segment by Application
Filter Aids
Fillers
Absorbents
Construction materials
Other.
