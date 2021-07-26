kiosks Market Trend 2025 By Top Manufacturers – Vend-Rite, Maas International, Glory, Coin Acceptors, Westomatic, Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Retail Systems, Flextronics International

Kiosks are standalone machines used for making transactions, placing orders and for brand promotions, and are usually placed in public areas such as airports, stations, hotels, hospitals and shopping malls. Kiosks are increasingly being deployed across various end-users verticals like BFSI, retail, stores, ticketing, job applications, reception platforms, and tourism, in order to interest end-users (individual or enterprise).

A significant usage of kiosks can be witnessed at public forums, owing to their easy accessibility for users. For enterprises, it has emerged as one of the methods for providing easy self-driven services for accessing the facilities provided to their users. Another advantage being the space required for a kiosk setup is limited, thereby, saving the setup cost of enterprises. Additionally, kiosks also eradicate the use of extra man power for functioning operations as it can be directly operated by the users, thereby reducing company expenses. Thus, significant time saving can be achieved for end-users, as basic operations can be performed directly by the user, as per one’s convenience. Since the setup cost is low for a kiosk, it can be moved to another potential region in case of business failure.

Key players profiled in the report include Vend-Rite, Maas International, Glory Ltd., Coin Acceptors Inc., Westomatic, Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Retail Systems, Flextronics International Ltd., IER SAS, iKS Technologies Inc., Lucidiom Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., Meridian Kiosks LLC, Rosendahl Concept Kiosk, and Slabb Inc

The major challenge faced by vendors worldwide is obsolesce of technology. Due to rapid advancement in technology, the vendors find it difficult to keep abreast with latest technology, thus hindering the use of kiosks globally. The lack or absence of interactive transactions means there is no personalized solution for customers coupled with data security issues regarding tracking user’s information, are factors that inhibit the kiosks market in many regions and is yet another challenge faced by the players globally. In comparison with other retail outlets, such as shops, the volume of goods sold is lesser with kiosks, as these have a limited storage capability and confined single person usage. This acts as a significant barrier to the growth of the global kiosk market.

The global kiosks market has been segmented by types into internet & tele kiosk, photo kiosk DVD vending kiosk, employment kiosk, ticketing kiosk, patient self-service kiosk, BFSI kiosk, information & building directory kiosk, and restaurants kiosk. The global kiosk market has been further segmented by components as software, hardware and services. In addition, the global kiosk market is also segmented on the basis of end-user verticals into IT & telecom, hospitality, public sector, healthcare, retail, industrial, travel & transport, others (research, education, etc.).

Table of Content

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Kiosks Market Landscape

5 Kiosks Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Kiosks Market – Five Forces Analysis

7 Global Kiosks Market Analysis

8 Global Kiosks Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Types

9 Global Kiosks Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Components

10 Global Kiosks Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-user Verticals

11 Global Kiosks Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

12 Global Kiosks Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Westomatic

12.2 Mass International

12.3 Glory Ltd.

12.4 Coin Acceptors Inc.

12.5 Vend-Rite

12.6 Crane Merchandising Systems

12.7 Fuji Electric Retail Systems

12.8 Flextronics International Ltd

12.9 IER SAS

12.10 iKS Technologies Inc.

12.11 Lucidiom Inc.

12.12 Phoenix Kiosk Inc.

12.13 Meridian Kiosks LLC

12.14 Rosendahl Concept Kiosk

12.15 Slabb Inc.

13 Appendix

