Kitchen Appliances Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025
Global Kitchen Appliances Industry was valued at USD 223.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Kitchen Appliances Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach USD 350 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2019 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.
The Global Kitchen Appliances Industry is segmented as By Product, Application, and Region. The Product segment is divided into Refrigerators, Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Ovens, Cookware and cooktops, scales and thermometers and other products (Kettles and coffee makers) in which the refrigerators segment accounts for the highest Industry share due to growing efforts to develop advanced refrigerator models from global players. The Application segment is divided into commercial and residential in which the residential segment accounts for the largest Industry share due to rising expenditure on household appliances.
Major market players in Kitchen Appliances Industry are Philips N.V, Inalsa, Black and Decker, Morphy Richards, Faber, Siemens, Bosch, Bajaj, Maharaja, Miele, and Other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.
SWOT analysis of Kitchen Appliances Industry
Strength:
Rapid change in lifestyle
Weakness:
Quite expensive
Opportunities:
Introduction of innovative products
Growth in investment through R&D
Threats:
Growing competition among key players
Kitchen Appliances Industry Segmentation:
Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Product
• Refrigerators
• Dishwashers
• Ovens
• Cookware and cooktops
• Scales and thermometers
• Other products (Kettles and coffee makers)
Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
