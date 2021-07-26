Kitchen Appliances Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025

Global Kitchen Appliances Industry was valued at USD 223.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Kitchen Appliances Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach USD 350 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2019 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Kitchen Appliances Industry is segmented as By Product, Application, and Region. The Product segment is divided into Refrigerators, Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Ovens, Cookware and cooktops, scales and thermometers and other products (Kettles and coffee makers) in which the refrigerators segment accounts for the highest Industry share due to growing efforts to develop advanced refrigerator models from global players. The Application segment is divided into commercial and residential in which the residential segment accounts for the largest Industry share due to rising expenditure on household appliances.

Major market players in Kitchen Appliances Industry are Philips N.V, Inalsa, Black and Decker, Morphy Richards, Faber, Siemens, Bosch, Bajaj, Maharaja, Miele, and Other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Kitchen Appliances Industry

Strength:

Rapid change in lifestyle

Weakness:

Quite expensive

Opportunities:

Introduction of innovative products

Growth in investment through R&D

Threats:

Growing competition among key players

Kitchen Appliances Industry Segmentation:

Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Product

• Refrigerators

• Dishwashers

• Ovens

• Cookware and cooktops

• Scales and thermometers

• Other products (Kettles and coffee makers)

Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

