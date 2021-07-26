Know about Gluten-Free Pasta Market 2019 In-Depth Research Report with top key players – Group, Jovial Foods, Inc., Quinoa Corporation, RP’s Pasta Company, The Kraft Heinz Company and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Gluten-Free Pasta Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global gluten-free pasta market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gluten-free pasta market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key gluten-free pasta companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I., Bionaturae, LLC, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schär AG/SPA, Ebro Foods, S.A. Group, Jovial Foods, Inc., Quinoa Corporation, RP’s Pasta Company, The Hain Celestial Group, The Kraft Heinz Company and Others

The rise in the number of celiac disease among the individual across the globe is driving the demand for gluten-free pasta market. Furthermore, an increase in demand for gluten free-from products in the developed nation is also projected to influence the gluten-free pasta market significantly. Moreover, Upsurge in the number of health-conscious as well as beauty conscious among individual is expected to fuel the gluten-free pasta market. Lower pricing of gluten-free products by Multinational and (SMEs) is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global gluten-free pasta market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

Gluten is a protein which is found in some grains, including rye, spelt, wheat and barley. Gluten helps to retain the shape of the food, acting as a glue that holds it together. The gluten-free products are essential for dealing with signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. Gluten-free pasta is different from traditional pasta. It is made using a blend of different grains, including amaranth, rice, buckwheat, quinoa, millet and corn. Some of the gluten-free pasta are brown rice pasta, chickpea pasta, quinoa pasta, etc.

The report analyzes factors affecting gluten-free pasta market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gluten-free pasta market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Gluten-Free Pasta Market Landscape Gluten-Free Pasta Market – Key Market Dynamics Gluten-Free Pasta Market – Global Market Analysis Gluten-Free Pasta Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Gluten-Free Pasta Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Gluten-Free Pasta Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Gluten-Free Pasta Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Gluten-Free Pasta Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

