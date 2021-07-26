Liquid Fertilizers Market Comprehensive Analysis by 2027 with Leading Key Players Like BASF SE,Bayer CropScience AG,Coromandel International Limited

An Liquid Fertilizers Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Liquid Fertilizers Market.

A fertilizer is a synthetic or natural, chemical-based material which is used to improve plant growth and fertility. Fertilizers are food for plants. Liquid fertilizer are inorganic substances which are produced industrially and used into the soil in a liquid state. Liquid fertilizer include nitrogenous fertilizers, aqueous ammonia, anhydrous liquid ammonia, ammoniates, etc. It also contains complex fertilizers having two or three essential plant food elements (potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen) in various proportions.

Leading Liquid Fertilizers Market Players: BASF SE,Bayer CropScience AG,Coromandel International Limited,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Haifa Chemicals Ltd.,Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.,ICL Specialty Fertilizers,Nutrien Ltd.,Plant Food Company, Inc.,Yara International ASA

The global liquid fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of type, production process, crop and mode of application.

The global liquid fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of type, production process, crop and mode of application. Based on type, the market is segmented into nitrogen, phosphorous, potash and micronutrients. On the basis of the production process the market is segmented into organic and synthetic. On the basis of the crop the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and others (plantation & cash crops). On the basis of the mode of application the market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others (aerial & starter solutions).

The report provides overview and forecast of the global Liquid Fertilizers Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Key Liquid Fertilizers Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

