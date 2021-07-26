Luxury Travel Market to Grow at Impressive Rate during the forecast period 2018 to 2022

Global luxury travel market is expected to generate $1,154 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2016-2022

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in middle and upper middle class spending and the increasing impact of social media on travel industry are the key factors that drive the market growth. Emerging new destinations coupled with rising service standards in the travel industry, is anticipated to further drive the demand for luxury travel, globally.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC, Cox & Kings Ltd, Travcoa, Micato Safaris, Ker & Downey, Tauck, Thomas Cook Group PLC, Scott Dunn Ltd, Kensington Tours, Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

The luxury travel market is segmented on the basis of types of tours, age groups, types of travelers, and geography. In accordance to travelers’ type, the luxury travel market comprises absolute luxury, aspiring luxury, and accessible luxury. Based on the age group, the market is segmented into millennial, generation x, baby boomers, and silver hair. Types of tour segment comprises customized & private vacations, adventure & safari, cruise/ship expedition, small group journey, celebration & special events, and culinary travel & shopping. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the luxury travel market with current trends and future scenarios to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report offers information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2022 is provided to showcase the financial competency.

Porter’s Five Forces model of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Luxury Travel Market By Types Of Tour

Chapter 5. Luxury Travel Market By Age Group

Chapter 6: Luxury Travel Market, By Types Of Traveler

Chapter 7 Luxury Travel Market By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

