Managed Security Services Industry Development and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2025

Managed Security Services (MSS) refers to the remote monitoring and management of IT security functions by third-party service providers in order to effectively protect the sensitive data of the organizations. The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of the business in terms of size and structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services and big data. Rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by organized cyber criminals have been creating concerns among of all sectors of businesses. Additionally, increased complexities in network infrastructure and lack of capital and skilled IT professionals are proving to be major hindrances in data security management.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

IBM Corporation

HP

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell SecureWorks

AT&T

Computer Science Corp.

Symantec Corp.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

BT Group

The trend of BYOD adoption at workplaces to improve the productivity by allowing the employee to access corporate data via personal devices has been rising, thereby increasing the need for data security. Lack of capital resources and skilled IT staff has been diverting organizations from in-house security management. Additionally, compliance requirements for data security are stimulating the organizations to outsource the data security tasks. However, reluctance to share sensitive data and varying customer demands regarding security package are the major challenges for the market. Further, the growing awareness and concerns about data breaches would create the opportunities for MSSPs in the future.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 GLOBAL MSS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5 GLOBAL MSS MARKET BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6 GLOBAL MSS MARKET BY APPLICATION

7 GLOBAL MSS MARKET BY VERTICALS

8 GLOBAL MSS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9 COMPANY PROFILES

