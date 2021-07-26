Managed Security Services Providers Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | IBM, NTT Security, AT&T, SecureWorks, Trustwave, Verizon, Alert Logic, CenturyLink, Wipro Limited, Herjavec Group

Global Managed Security Services Providers Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

An managed security service provider (MSSP) provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, NTT Security, AT&T, SecureWorks, Trustwave, Verizon, Alert Logic, CenturyLink, Wipro Limited, Herjavec Group

This study considers the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Virus and Spam Blocking

Intrusion Detection

Firewalls

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Business

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) by Players

4 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 NTT Security

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Product Offered

11.2.3 NTT Security Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 NTT Security News

11.3 AT&T

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Product Offered

11.3.3 AT&T Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AT&T News

11.4 SecureWorks

