Massive Open Online Courses Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2026 | Khan Academy, Udacity, Codecademy, Coursera, Apple, EdX, Iversity, Veduca Edtech, NovoEd, Academic, StraighterLine, FutureLearn, Udemy

The massive open online courses are have become a widely popular form for distance education. Such type of online courses provides access to the course material through the internet. These courses include video lectures, filmed lectures, slides, reading material, problem sets to create a rich course experience for the users. Most of these courses provide interactive online sessions for doubt-solving, discussions and assignments. Massive open online courses are an affordable alternative to formal education with many universities giving degrees and certificates online to students as well as corporates.

Some of the key players of Massive Open Online Courses Market:

Khan Academy, Udacity, Codecademy, Coursera, Apple, EdX, PIER – International Education Services, Iversity, Veduca Edtech, NovoEd, Academic, StraighterLine, FutureLearn, Peer 2 Peer University, Crypt4you, Udemy

The research report on Massive Open Online Courses Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Massive Open Online Courses Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

On the basis of types, the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market is primarily split into:

CMOOC

XMOOC

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

In-Service Staff

Non-In-Service Personnel

