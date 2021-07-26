Messaging Security Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2027 | Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, F-Secure, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Singtel, Sophos, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated
Messaging Security Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Mode of Communication (Instant Messaging, Email Messaging); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography
The market is driven by the increased need for organizations to protect email and web platforms and the confidential information.The email messaging security is projected to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period.
Rising network complexities across the globe has led to increased communication security issues. Strict compliance regulations in the North America region is boosting the demand for advanced security solutions. Besides, the countries in the Asia Pacific region offers potential growth opportunities owing to high investments in the message security infrastructure during the forecast period.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012811397/sample
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., F-Secure, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Inc., Singtel, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated
The messaging security market is expected to soar in the forecast period with increasing instances of cyber-attacks coupled with the growing need to protect sensitive information from malware threats. Additionally, the increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions and emerging regulatory compliance are further expected to propel the market growth. However, rising adversity of advanced security threats may hamper the growth of the messaging security market. On the other hand, demands from instant messaging providers for security solution would offer key growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
The global messaging security market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of communication, deployment mode, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on mode of communication, the market is segmented as instant messaging and email messaging. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, education, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.
Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012811397/discount
Table of Content:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET LANDSCAPE
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF COMMUNICATION
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- MESSAGING SECURITY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. BARRACUDA NETWORKS, INC.
13.1.1. Key Facts
13.1.2. Business Description
13.1.3. Products and Services
13.1.4. Financial Overview
13.1.5. SWOT Analysis
13.1.6. Key Developments
13.2. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
13.2.1. Key Facts
13.2.2. Business Description
13.2.3. Products and Services
13.2.4. Financial Overview
13.2.5. SWOT Analysis
13.2.6. Key Developments
13.3. F-SECURE
13.3.1. Key Facts
13.3.2. Business Description
13.3.3. Products and Services
13.3.4. Financial Overview
13.3.5. SWOT Analysis
13.3.6. Key Developments
13.4. MCAFEE, LLC
Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012811397/buy/4550
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.