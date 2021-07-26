Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Anticipated to Generate $49,038 million in 2025 – Shanghai Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy, Larsen & Toubro, BWX, Dongfang Electric, ROSATOM, Toshiba, Doosan

A Nuclear power plant is a type of power station that generates electricity by using heat from nuclear reactions that take place in a reactor. The plant also consists of machines that expel heat from the reactor to operate a steam turbine and generator to produce electricity. Electricity generated by nuclear power plants is called nuclear power. The nuclear power plant and equipment market accounted for revenue of $36,484 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $49,038 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the nuclear power plant and equipment market is driven by increase in demand from developing countries, such as China, where it is used on a large scale owing to its clean form of energy. Furthermore, the Middle Eastern countries focus on the development of nuclear energy infrastructure, which is expected to offer significant business opportunities and is anticipated to boost the nuclear power plant and equipment market. However, high cost associated with the nuclear power plant equipment hampers the growth of the market to a certain extent. Strict environmental norms or regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions create numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global nuclear power plant and equipment market is segmented based on reactor type, equipment type, and region. Based on reactor type, it is categorized into high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR), pressurized water reactor (PWR), boiling water reactor (BWR), pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), fast breeder reactor (FBR), and others. By equipment type, the market is bifurcated into island equipment and auxiliary equipment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited., BWX Technologies, Inc., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation), Toshiba, Doosan Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and General Electric.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Hitachi, Ltd., Babcock and Wilcox, Orano, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Energy.

Key Benefits for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with a strategic assessment of the global nuclear power plant and equipment market.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the reactor type, equipment type, and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate strategic business planning.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Overview

5.2 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market

