opical Pain Relief Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Topical Pain Relief Industry was valued at USD 8.248 Million in the year 2018. Global Topical Pain Relief Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2019 to reach USD 13,468 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, U.S, China and Japan are considered to be the fastest growing Industry in the coming years owning to high disposable income and growing healthcare industry.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079121

The global topical pain relief Industry is segmented based on therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the Industry is segmented into non-opioids and opioids, of these opioids segment accounts for the largest Industry share and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of XX%.

By type, the topical pain relief Industry is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Over-the-counter pain relief segment accounted for the largest Industry share in 2018 due to easy availability and high demand of topical pain relief products by sportsperson. By distribution channel, the Industry is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores.

Major market players in Topical Pain Relief Industry are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Novartis AG, Nestlé S.A., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Topical BioMedics, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Other 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Topical Pain Relief Industry

Strength:

Growing prevalence of arthritis and bone related health problems

Growing old age population

Weakness:

Various side effects associated by using pain relief products

Opportunities:

Growing demand in sports and athletic players

Growing awareness of online pharmacy

Threats:

Availability of alternative pain management therapies

Topical Pain Relief Industry Segmentation:

Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Therapeutic Class

• Non-Opioids

o Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

o Methyl Salicylate

o Capsaicin

o Lidocaine

o Other Non-opioids

• Opioids

o Buprenorphine

o Fentanyl

Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Type

• Prescription Pain Relief

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Formulation

• Cream

• Gel

• Spray

• Patch

• Others

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079121

Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Distribution Channel

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• E-Commerce

• Retail & Grocery Stores

Topical Pain Relief Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected]https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/topical-pain-relief-market/10079121

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Trending Report

Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Pharmaceuticals Contracts Manufacturing Market

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Pen Needles Market

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

Patient care monitoring devices Market