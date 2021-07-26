Optical Transport Network (OTN) will Grow Pervasively at 12.4% CAGR by 2025 – Adva Optical Networking Se, Adtran, Alcatel Lucent, Aliathon Technologies, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Infinera, Zte

The Industry Report “Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to Value and Volume, Technological Advancement, Macro Economical and Governing Factors in the Optical Transport Network (OTN) market.

Optical Transport Network (OTN) as defined by ITU provides a network wide outline which adds traditional SONET (Synchronous Optical Network) and SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) features to WDM equipment which is also known as Wavelength Switched Optical Network (WSON) equipment. This digital hierarchy is used on both WDM/WSOM and TDM devices for the functions such as transport, supervision, multiplexing, management, routing, and survivability. Asia-pacific had higher procurement of WDMs globally, however every region was observed to have consistent year on year deployments.

Some of the key operators in Asia-pacific region were China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. The other parts of geography excluding china had 13% Y-o-Y growth rate for WDM deployments. Huawei, Ciena, ZTE and Nokia had market share of 25%, 15%, 12% and 11% respectively by the end of four quarters. The optical transport network market region is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

Adva Optical Networking Se

Adtran, Inc.

Alcatel Lucent

Aliathon Technologies

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Zte Corporation

The “Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Optical Transport Network (OTN) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Optical Transport Network (OTN) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Optical Transport Network (OTN) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Optical Transport Network (OTN) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Optical Transport Network (OTN) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Optical Transport Network (OTN) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Optical Transport Network (OTN) market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

