Outsourced Call Centers Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Call center outsourcing is the practice of contracting out call center services by large businesses. These centers handle all kind of customer service platform at a separate division. Outsourced call centers help companies in saving large chunks of money by letting them focus more on the core activities of the business.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The outsourced call centers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing focus on marketing and advertising coupled with growing competition among industries. Sifting focus towards effective customer handling services is yet another factor driving the growth of the outsourced call centers market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Outsourced Call Centers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of outsourced call centers market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end user, and geography. The global outsourced call centers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading outsourced call centers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global outsourced call centers market is segmented on the basis of solution and end user. Based on solution, the market is segmented as onshore outsourcing, offshore outsourcing, and nearshore outsourcing. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and pharmaceutical, retail and e-commerce, transport and logistics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global outsourced call centers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The outsourced call centers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting outsourced call centers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the outsourced call centers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the outsourced call centers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from outsourced call centers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for outsourced call centers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the outsourced call centers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key outsourced call centers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Alorica Inc.

Arvato

Atento

Comdata Group

Concentrix (SYNNEX Corporation)

DATAMARK INC.

Groupe Acticall SAS (Sitel Group)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Teletech Holdings (TTEC)

