Pantyhose Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Spanx, Wolford Ag, Hanes Brands, Bonas, Danjiya and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Pantyhose Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Pantyhose Market
Pantyhoses are close-fitting legwear covering the wearer’s body from the waist to the toes. Mostly considered to be a garment for women and girls, pantyhose appeared in the 1960s. This report is about the high waist pantyhose. This report focuses on Pantyhose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pantyhose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pantyhose in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pantyhose manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SPANX
Wolford AG
Hanes Brands
Bonas
Danjiya
Wacoal
GERBE
Fengli Group
Gold Toe
Cervin
L Brands
Aristoc
Jockey International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fishnet Pantyhose
Sheer Pantyhose
Opaque Pantyhose
Segment by Application
Supermerket & Malls
E-commerce
Others
