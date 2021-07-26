Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2025 | Key Player Analysis: Athenahealth, Inc., Orion Health, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, GetWellNetwork Inc., IBM, WelVU

Worldwide Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research To 2025 Is A Specialized And In-Depth Study Of The Patient Engagement Solutions With A Focus On The World Market Trend. The Report Aims To Provide A Summary Of Worldwide Patient Engagement Solutions Market With Elaborate Market Segmentation By Product/Application And Geography. The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Is Expected To Witness High Growth During The Forecast Period. New Analysis Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Standing Of The Key Players And Offers Key Trends And Opportunities In The Market.

Patient engagement solutions are used to manage the healthcare information and provide access to the medical team to interact with the patients. For effective self-care, the patient engagement solutions provide better access of information to healthcare providers. The hardware, software, services are used to obtain information on patient’s health.

Rising adoption of mobile health solutions and increasing government initiatives & regulations for promoting patient-centric care are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of patient engagement solutions market. Upsurge in the adoption of cloud-based systems hospitals and clinics, increase in wearable health technology, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Profiles of Key Patient Engagement Solutions Manufacturing Companies:

1. Athenahealth, Inc.

2. Orion Health

3. McKesson Corporation

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Allscripts

6. GetWellNetwork Inc.

7. IBM

8. WelVU

9. Lincor

10. Oneview Ltd.

The “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the patient engagement solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global patient engagement solutions market with detailed market segmentation by components, therapeutic area, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. The global patient engagement solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The patient engagement solutions market is segmented based on components which is further sub- segmented into the services, hardware, and software. The software segment is further sub divided into integrated software and standalone software. The patient engagement solutions market based on the therapeutic area is segmented into fitness, chronic diseases, women’s health, and others. On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into cloud-based solutions and on–premise solutions.

Also, key Patient Engagement Solutions Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Component

3.2.2 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Therapeutic Area

3.2.3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Delivery Mode

3.2.4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Application

3.2.5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By End User

3.2.6 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Region

3.2.6.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

5.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

