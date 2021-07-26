Pentane Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025

Global Pentane Industry was valued at USD 108 Million in the year 2018. Global Pentane Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to reach USD 141 Million by the year 2025. Pentane is an organic compound having a chemical formula of C5H12, which consists of five carbon atoms that are linked together to form a single bond.

North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S is the major markets in North America region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years due to growing adoption of polymer foams in large end-user industries.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079097

The global pentane Industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and Region. Based on the type, the Industry is classified into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane of which n-pentane holds the highest Industry share in the forecasted period. On the basis of application, the Global Pentane Industry is segmented on the basis of the blowing agent, electronic cleansing, and chemical solvent.

Major market players in Pentane Industry are Phillips 66 Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LG Chem Ltd., YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD., Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP Solvent Co. Ltd.), and 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Pentane Industry

Strength:

Growing demand in end-user industries

Weakness:

Stringent government regulations

Opportunities:

Increasing ethanol and gasoline demand

Threats:

High Research and Development Cost

Pentane Industry Segmentation

Pentane Industry Overview, By Type

• N-Pentane

• Isopentane

• Neopentane

Pentane Industry Overview, By Application

• Electronic Cleansing

• Blowing agent

• Chemical Solvent

• Others

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079097

Pentane Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/pentane-market/10079097

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Trending Report

Public Safety Solution for Smart City Market

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market

Herbal Medicine Market

Market

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Market

Asia-Pacific Integrated Operating Room Systems Market

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market

Public Cloud Market

CDSS Market