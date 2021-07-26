Pentane Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025
Global Pentane Industry was valued at USD 108 Million in the year 2018. Global Pentane Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to reach USD 141 Million by the year 2025. Pentane is an organic compound having a chemical formula of C5H12, which consists of five carbon atoms that are linked together to form a single bond.
North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S is the major markets in North America region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years due to growing adoption of polymer foams in large end-user industries.
The global pentane Industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and Region. Based on the type, the Industry is classified into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane of which n-pentane holds the highest Industry share in the forecasted period. On the basis of application, the Global Pentane Industry is segmented on the basis of the blowing agent, electronic cleansing, and chemical solvent.
Major market players in Pentane Industry are Phillips 66 Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LG Chem Ltd., YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD., Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP Solvent Co. Ltd.), and 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.
SWOT analysis of Pentane Industry
Strength:
Growing demand in end-user industries
Weakness:
Stringent government regulations
Opportunities:
Increasing ethanol and gasoline demand
Threats:
High Research and Development Cost
Pentane Industry Segmentation
Pentane Industry Overview, By Type
• N-Pentane
• Isopentane
• Neopentane
Pentane Industry Overview, By Application
• Electronic Cleansing
• Blowing agent
• Chemical Solvent
• Others
Pentane Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
