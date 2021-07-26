Precision Farming Software Market 2019 Set to Witness Growth by 2025 | Deere & Company , Trimble , Agjunction, Iteris, Raven Industries , AG Leader Technology ,Dickey-John , Farmers Edge , The Climate , Topcon Positioning Systems

Global Precision Farming Software Market valued approximately USD 533.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing focus of farmers on improving productivity, crop yield, and farm efficiency and growing use of web-based software for farming are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Precision Farming Software Market.

However, the lack of human resources with proper technical knowledge, poor internet connectivity in some of the developing economies and legal restrictions associated with using personal data are the main reasons that hamper the market growth. The precision farming software is designed to improve yield and revenue of crops using data-driven insights. This software assists by providing information such as environmental factors, planting schedule and maintenance instructions that could affect the crop. The precision farming software also provides analytics features like yield size, expected waste and profit in the market, hence allowing farmers to make proper decisions during each growth cycle. This software often communicates with normal controllers being used as well as with hardware designed for particular use certain cases. This soft ware is easy to maintain and can be updated easily. These help in storing data on secure and updated servers. Precision farming software help in weather tracking by providing up-to-date information on climatic conditions like wind speed and direction, temperature, rain and so on, this information help in taking decisions before severe and possibly dangerous circumstances occur, thereby protecting businesses.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

Deere & Company , Trimble , Agjunction, SST Development Group , Iteris, Raven Industries , AG Leader Technology , Conservis , Dickey-John , Farmers Edge , The Climate , Topcon Positioning Systems

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery Model:

– Local/web-based

– Cloud-Based

By Application:

– Yield Monitoring

– Field Mapping

– Crop Scouting

– Weather Tracking and Forecasting

– Inventory Management

– Irrigation Management

– Farm Labor Management

– Financial Management

– Others

By Service Provider:

– System Integrators

– Managed Services Providers

– Assisted Professional Services Providers

– Connectivity Services Providers

– Maintenance, Software Upgradation, and Support Services Providers

