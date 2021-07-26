Security Policy Management Software Market 2019-2025 by Emerging Technology and Top Key Players- Cisco, Micro Focus, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Security Policy Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Security Policy Management Software Market



Network security policy management Software is the solution for automatically analyzing risk & vulnerability, provisioning, and auditing network security changes arising due to limited visibility and control over large networks spanning on physical and cloud platform. The global security policy management market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period. Need to increase the agility of business processes without sacrificing security and the need to reduce the reliance on the manual process are the major factors driving the growth of the security policy management market.

This report focuses on the global Security Policy Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Policy Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Check Point Software Technologies (US)

McAfee (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Firemon (US)

HelpSystems (US)

AlgoSec (US)

Tufin (US)

CoNetrix (US)

iManage (US)

Odyssey Consultants (Cyprus)

OPAQ Networks (US)

Enterprise Integration (US)

Skybox Security (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Services(Professional Services and Managed Services)

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

