Smart Fleet Management Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2025 | Cisco Systems, Continental, DENSO, Globecomm, International Business Management, etc

Smart fleet management market was valued at $276.56 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $537.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global smart fleet management market.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.), International Business Management Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Tech Mahindra Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, and Sierra Wireless.

Smart fleet solution is a fully integrated system used in automotive to simplify creation of effective maintenance plans. Smart fleet management services use software based on AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. Moreover, it benefits businesses that are significantly dependent on transportation of goods and services, with higher productivity and efficiency.

Smart Fleet Management Market Segment by Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Marine Airways, and Railways.

Smart Fleet Management Market Segment by Applications: Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, and Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Connectivity Type: Short Range and Long Range.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents analytical depiction of the smart fleet management market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current smart fleet management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

