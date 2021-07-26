Smart Syringe Market Estimated to Garner $13,792 million by 2025 – Welltok, Intel, Nvidia, Google, IBM, Microsoft, General Vision, Enlitic, BioXcel, Berg Health

The Global Smart Syringe Market was valued at $5,737 million in 2017, and is estimated to garner $13,792 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Smart syringes are designed with features to offer protection from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and life-threatening infections. They cater to several applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Smart syringes are of various types, which include auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purpose.

The industry is driven by increase in needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growth in adoption of safety syringes, and surge in technological advancements. In addition, the WHO mandate to switch to smart syringes to ensure safe injection practices is a major factor that boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth. The global smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014015

The global smart syringe market is segmented based on product type, application, age group, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes, and passive safety syringes. Based on application, the market is classified into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and HMOs, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Benefits for Smart Syringe Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, age group, end user, and region.

In-depth analysis based on region helps understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Syringe Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Smart Syringe Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Smart Syringe Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Smart Syringe Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Syringe Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Smart Syringe Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014015

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.