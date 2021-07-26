Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry was valued at USD 11.58 Billion in the year 2018. Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to reach USD 21.66 Billion by the year 2025. In the Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is also Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period owing to their Industry demands. At the country level, China, Japan, South Korea, and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to growing demand.

The global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry is segmented on the basis of function, by material type, by end users, and by region. By Function, the Industry is segmented into Disposable and Non-disposable of which disposable segment holds the highest Industry share in the coming years and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period. On the basis of material type, Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven segment holds the highest Industry share in 2018.

Major market players in Spunbond Nonwoven Industry are Schouw & Co, Pegas Nonwovens SA, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mogul, Kolon Industries Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Fitesa S.A., RadiciGroup SpA, Avgol Nonwovens, Kuraray Co. Ltd.

SWOT analysis of Spunbond Nonwoven Industry

Strength:

Increasing preference over other fabrics due to the low cost and wide accessibility

Requires less space and is energy-efficient.

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms.

The high cost of production

Opportunities:

Growing awareness and demand in the end-user industry

Threats:

Fluctuation raw material prices

Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Segmentation:

Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Overview, By Function

• Disposable

• Non-disposable

Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Overview, By Material Type

• Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven

• Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven

• Polyethylene Spunbond Nonwoven

• Others

Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Overview, By End Use:

• Personal Care & Hygiene

• Medical

• Agriculture

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Others

Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

