Technology Analysis Report of Fruit Juice Packaging Market 2019-2025
The carton packaging segment led the market and accounted for more than 54% of the market share in terms of revenue. Factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly packaging material will aid in the growth of this market segment in the coming years.
The global Fruit Juice Packaging market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Fruit Juice Packaging market. The historical trajectory of the market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Fruit Juice Packaging market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.
Top Key Players
Amcor
Ball
Bemis
Crown Holdings
Smurfit Kappa
Tetra Laval
Ardagh Group
Can-Pack
CCL Industries
CKS Packaging
DS Smith
Evergreen Packaging
Genpak
International Paper
MeadWestvaco
Mondi Group
Owens-Illinois
Plastipak Packaging
Printpack
Silgan Holdings
Sonoco Products
Stora Enso
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Carton Packaging
Plastic Packaging
Glass Packaging
Other
Segment by Application
Juice Processing Enterprises
Bars and Clubs
Other
