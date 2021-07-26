Therapy Gloves Market To Be Driven By Growing Number Of Arthritis Related Ailments Affecting The Geriatric Population Globally During 2020-2027

Research Nester has released its report titled “Therapy Gloves Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2027” that delivers detailed overview of the global therapy gloves market in terms of market segmentation by size, by product type, by design, by material type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The therapy gloves market consists of five segments and is segmented by size into small, medium and large; by product type into compression gloves, thermal gloves and splint gloves; by design into open finger gloves, full finger gloves and wrist wraps; by material type into cotton and synthetic fiber; by end user into physiotherapy centres, home care and others; and by region. The global therapy gloves market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027).

The growth of the market is driven by several factors such as the growing number of ageing individuals who have attained the age of 65 years or more. The National Institutes of Health published a report in the year 2015 stating that at least 8.5% of the global population were aged 65 and above and this was anticipated to increase over the next three decades. Besides, the number of individuals with obesity have increased substantially in the past two decades owing to various factors such as smoking, which puts an individual at a greater risk of developing arthritis, along with increasing urbanization, a sedentary lifestyle and environmental pollution in the urban areas.

The global therapy gloves market is segmented into 5 major regions comprising of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North American region is anticipated to generate sufficient demand for therapy gloves owing to the rise in the number of individuals suffering from arthritis related ailments and the increase in expenditure by the government towards improving healthcare in the region.

However, therapy gloves may be either loose or tight for an individual as the comfort or pain may vary depending upon the user. Even though the individuals would be able to carry on with their daily routine with the aid of therapy gloves, wearing these gloves might not ensure complete elimination of the symptoms. These factors are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global therapy gloves market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Brownmed, Inc., Vive Health, Comfy Brace, Neo G (NEOG), ActiveWrap, Isotoner, 3M Company (MMM), Dr. Frederick’s Original, Essity AB (ESSITY-A) and Surgical Appliance Industries, Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global therapy gloves market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

