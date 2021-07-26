U.S. dry aging beef market Insights and In-Depth Analysis Outlook to 2027 | DeBragga , The Ventura Meat Company , Buckhead beef, Chicago Steak Company

U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market was valued at $10,605 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,176 million by 2020, supported by a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. The aging of beef is done through two processes, namely wet aging and dry aging. Dry aging is a process wherein beef is hung in open air, followed by refrigerated for several weeks. The meat slowly loses moisture and changes its texture and flavor. However, in wet aging process, beef pieces are vacuum-packed in plastic containers, and shipped in the market. Most of the food service companies offering dry aging beef order beef as individual steaks from loin butcher companies.

Dry aging process is widely used in the food industry, as the end product has a highly concentrated, saturated natural flavor and tenderized texture of meat. Increase in consumer preference towards protein-rich food products and rise in disposable income are expected to boost the demand for dry aging beef in the U.S. This process can be executed in home settings using dry age bags. However, the major concern with the production of dry aging beef at home is the requirement of large space for storage and refrigerators. In addition, dry aging process requires precise monitoring of temperature and humidity to ensure proper drying. This process requires humidity level of 80-85% to ensure minimal water loss and concentration of the flavor. In addition, distribution of dry aged beef in the international markets is a challenging task, owing to the logistics and access issues associated with the export of red meat.

Key players in the value chain include

DeBragga

The Ventura Meat Company

Buckhead beef

Chicago Steak Company

American Grass Fed Beef

Fairway Packing Company

West Coast Prime Meats

DryAgePro

Henkelman

Creek Bed Country Farmacy, LLC

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 U.S. BEEF MARKET

CHAPTER 5 U.S. DRY AGING BEEF MARKET BY KEY PACKING/ MANUFACTURING COMPANIES AND CLIENT, 2015

CHAPTER 8 SALES TREND OF DRYBAGSTEAK, LLC. (UMAI DRY)

CHAPTER 9 KEY PRODUCERS AND USAGE ANALYSIS

