Unexpected Growth Seen In Protein Supplement Market Global Forecast to 2027 With Key Players Like Abbott Laboratories,AMCO Proteins,CytoSport, Inc.

Protein is a macronutrient essential for the human body to build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. It is one of the building blocks of bone, muscle, and skin. Protein is found in foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, tofu, and legumes but is also available in a variety of formulated supplements drinks, bars, and powders. For some, protein supplements can be helpful as part of their overall nutrition plan. Protein is essential for muscle growth. Thus athletes and gym enthusiasts consume protein supplements.

Leading Protein Supplement Market Players: Abbott Laboratories,AMCO Proteins,CytoSport, Inc.,Glanbia plc,Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.,MusclePharm Corporation,Nature’s Bounty Co.,NOW Foods,Quest Nutrition, LLC,Transparent Labs

Factors such as hectic lifestyle, an increasing population of working women, and the rising adoption of western food are anticipated to boost the overall protein supplements market growth. Over the past, there has been a rise in the number of health-conscious customers around the globe. A healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life that majorly has concerns over obesity, food sensitivity, and people affected by diseases continue to rise which further propels the growth of the market.

The global protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of type, product, source, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of type, the protein supplement market is segmented into whey protein, casein protein, soy proteins, pea protein, and others. By product, the protein supplement market is bifurcated into protein powder, protein bars, ready to drink (RTD), and others. On the basis of source the market is divided into animal based proteins, and plant based protein. By distribution channel, the protein supplement market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, nutrition store, chemist/drugstore, online, and others. The protein supplement market on the basis of the application is classified into sports nutrition and functional foods.

