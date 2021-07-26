Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market: Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2025

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry was valued at USD 8.44 Billion in the year 2018. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to reach USD 10.86 Billion by the year 2025. In the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is also Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period owing to their Industry demands. At a country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

The segmentation is done on the basis of application, end users and by region. On the basis of application, the polyvinyl acetate segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

The segmentation is done on the basis of end-user industry, the construction segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growing industrialization in the developing countries such as India and China has attributed to the development of the construction sector in the APAC region.

Major market players in Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry are Wacker Chemie, KURARAY CO. LTD., The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, Ineospec Inc., Sinopec Group, LyondellBasell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arkema, NINGXIA YINGLITE CHEMICAL CO. LTD, and other 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry

Strength:

Infrastructural developments in developing countries

Increase in the consumption of packaged foods which leads to the demand for vinyl acetate monomer in packaging

Weakness:

Strict government norms and regulations

Opportunities:

Investments in the paint industry in which polyvinyl alcohol is used heavily

Threats:

Health issues due to inhalation of vinyl acetate monomer

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry Segmentation:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry Overview, By Application

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

• Polyvinyl Acetate

• Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene

• Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol

• Polyvinyl Alcohol

• Others

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry Overview, By End User Industry

• Construction

• Packaging

• Textile

• Cosmetic

• Others

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

