Wood Coating Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025
Global Wood Coating Industry was valued at USD 9,889 Million in the year 2018. Global Wood Coating Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 17,230 Million by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Europe Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Industry like China holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Segmentation done on the basis of Resin includes Polyester, Polyurethane, Nitrocellulose, and Acrylic of which the Acrylic segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Technology include Solvent-borne, Water-borne, and UV-cure of which Water-Borne segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.
Major market players in Wood Coating Industry are The Dow Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Helios Group, KAPCI Coatings, Benjamin Moore & Co., Drywood Coatings B.V., Diamond Vogel, Akzo Nobel N.V., The ICA Group, NIPPON PAINT Co. Ltd., and 9 more companies information is provided in the report.
SWOT Wood Coating Industry
Strength:
Rising Infrastructural development
Weakness:
Government Regulation in different countries
Opportunities:
Growing demand for low VOC Coatings
Threats:
High price for affordability
Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Product Type
• Shellacs
• Stains & Varnishes
• Lacquers
• Others
Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Resin
• Polyester
• Polyurethane
• Nitrocellulose
• Acrylic
• Others
Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Technology
• Solvent-borne
• Water-borne
• UV-cure
Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Application
• Decks and Cabinets
• Doors & Windows
• Furniture and fixtures
• Others
Wood Coating Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
